Dr. Phil – “The Girl in the Closet: Why I never tried to save her”

Blake says she's carried guilt for not trying to rescue her little sister

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Blake’s younger sister, Lauren, was held captive in a closet by their mother and stepfather for six years.

Blake says she was brainwashed by her parents into believing that Lauren deserved to be in the closet. She says she and her siblings referred to Lauren as “that girl,” “it,” and “the problem.”

Blake says she tried to help Lauren by sneaking her out of the closet, giving her food, and bathing her. Blake also says she’s carried guilt for not rescuing her little sister.

