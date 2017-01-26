Donnelly, Donahue plan to lead push for $15 minimum wage bill

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 26, 2017….While lawmakers quickly turned attention this session to their own paychecks, advocates are hoping to build momentum behind a bill that would hike the minimum wage to $15, affecting nearly 1 million people.

This January marked the third and final year of $1 annual increases in the minimum hourly wage, bringing it up to $11. Talk of further increases has parts of the business community worried, while supporters of a higher wage floor say it could shrink the widening income inequality gap.

Activists who successfully pushed lawmakers to raise the minimum wage in 2014 law are coming back to the Legislature for further increases this session, pushing a bill filed by Arlington Sen. Ken Donnelly and Worcester Rep. Dan Donahue, both Democrats, to raise the wage floor to $15 by 2021.

“I understand when you look at the businesses, they would be concerned,” Donnelly told reporters. He said, “I understand that, but I also understand that the people that are doing the work need to raise their families; they need to buy food; they need to pay rent.”

The former firefighter who worked for the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts before joining the Senate in 2009 said it is not too early to raise the minimum wage still higher.

“Do you think that $15 an hour is enough money? Or $31,000 a year is enough to live in Massachusetts? Not around here. I think that $15 an hour should have been done last year, and it’s not too much or too soon,” Donnelly said.

A year-round 40-hour-per-week job at a $15 hourly rate would work out to $31,200 annually.

On Thursday, lawmakers and others gathered in a State House hearing room to talk about another way to help build up incomes around the state, during a Workforce Solutions Group policy briefing.

“Massachusetts has a knowledge-based economy. And by the year 2020, 70 percent of all jobs will require some kind of post-secondary education, and yet one-in-three Massachusetts residents have a high school diploma or less,” said Workforce Solutions Group Director Kathie Mainzer. “So this leads to a skills gap where two thirds of Massachusetts employers have trouble finding employees with the right skills.”

The group supports increased performance measurements for training programs, more inter-agency coordination and expansion of youth employment to set the stage for careers in the workforce. Mainzer said the group seeks to “better align” training programs with employer needs.

Advocates who support a constitutional amendment to add a 4 percent surtax on incomes over $1 million, have expanded their efforts to boost the lowest wages this session.

Last year Raise Up Massachusetts backed a bill that would apply a $15 minimum wage to big box stores and major fast food establishments. The legislation (HD 2719/ SD 984) filed this session would raise the pay of 947,000 people, or 29 percent of the workforce, according to a fact sheet from Raise Up Massachusetts, a coalition that also backs the surtax amendment.

Rep. Aaron Vega, a Holyoke Democrat who said he supports funding for youth jobs, said he would want “parameters” added to a $15-per-hour minimum wage bill.

“I’d like to carve-out to say if you’re a company that has more than 100 employees and more than two locations, you should be paying $15 an hour,” Vega told reporters. “Because that talks about our Walmarts and Targets, our chain restaurants – that unfortunately over the last few years are not providing insurance, and so they’re on MassHealth.”

There has been much broader agreement this year on pay raises for lawmakers, statewide elected officials and judges, as pay raise legislation that will cost nearly $18 million by fiscal 2018 sailed through the House with on a 116-44 vote on Wednesday and the Senate with a 31-9 vote on Thursday, both veto-proof majorities.

All Republicans in the Legislature voted against the pay-raise measure, which would hike the pay of lawmakers from both parties.

“I think it will be an issue that we’ll have to address,” Sen. John Keenan, a Quincy Democrat who supports the $15 minimum wage, told reporters about the pay raise bill he supported. Asked if he thought his constituents believe he deserves a raise, Keenan said, “I don’t know. I guess we’ll find out.”

“I think pay raises never look good to the public. They’re never going to look good,” said Vega, who also voted in favor of the legislation.

