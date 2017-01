SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction is causing traffic on I-291 in Springfield Thursday morning.

State Police Trooper John Blanchard told 22News crews are working on I-291 West in the area of Exit 5, and that it is causing heavy back up.

Blanchard also said crews are working to tow away a broken down car on I-91 Northbound. 22News Skycams show the car blocking the left lane, causing backup there as well.

