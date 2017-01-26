CT tribes meeting Thursday to discuss potential casino locations with residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The two Connecticut-based tribes that run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Casinos are scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday night regarding a third location for a casino in their state.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes will meet at Windsor Locks High School to discuss where they want to build. They’ve already narrowed down the possibilities to either Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, or the Tobacco Farm site near 1-91 in East Windsor. Both locations are about 20 miles away from where MGM Springfield is being built.

The tribes want to compete with MGM Springfield by building a new joint casino close to the Massachusetts state line.The Mashantucket Pequot tribe has said they chose these locations because they believe they would be their best chance to compete with MGM Springfield, and keep jobs and revenue in Connecticut.

At Thursday’s meeting, the tribes will answer questions and hear residents’ concerns.

MGM Springfield construction crews are making progress at the 14.5 acres site in the South End. What will be the only casino in western Massachusetts, is scheduled to open in September 2018.