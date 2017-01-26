Connecticut tribes want to build another casino to compete with MGM

Connecticut stands to lose 9300 jobs, once MGM opens

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It was a packed house in Windsor Locks, Thursday night, to learn about plans for a third Connecticut casino.

The two tribes that run Mohegan and Foxwoods want to open a casino in Windsor Locks to compete with MGM Springfield. “That’s why we’re supporting it. Good jobs, good tax revenue, good for the community,” said Martin Alvarenga, who belongs to the Carpenters Local 43 in Hartford.

MGM’s billion dollar casino in downtown Springfield is just 5 miles from the Connecticut border. According to tribal chairman Rodney Butler of the Mashantucket Pequot, it’s considered a real threat to Connecticut’s economy.

Butler told 22News, “Our goal isn’t to expand the gaming market, its to recapture those lost jobs that were certainly going to lose when MGM Springfield opens up.” Connecticut stands to lose 9,300 jobs and $702-million in revenue, once MGM Springfield opens.

The two tribes are looking at possible locations at Bradley International Airport and the Thrall Tobacco Farm site near Interstate 91.

