Border wall fight flares; Trump wheels up

(CNN) – President Donald Trump made his first official flight on air force one Thursday, attending a retreat for republican lawmakers in Philadelphia. His trip came as tensions are simmering between Mexico and the U.S.

Mexican President Peña Nieto is calling President Trump’s bluff. Tweeting that Mexico informed the White House Thursday morning that Peña Nieto would be canceling his trip to meet with Trump next week.

The trip being scrapped less than 24 hours after Trump signed an executive order to build his long-promised wall along the southern border.

After Trump’s tweet that maybe Nieto should cancel his meeting if Mexico refuses to foot the bill. Trump telling republican lawmakers at their Philadelphia retreat that the decision was mutual.

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Trump said, “The President of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week. Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with respect such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go a different route.”

On how the wall will be paid for, Trump said, “I’ve said many times that the American people will not pay for the wall and I made that clear to the government of Mexico.”

However, the details are scant and questions of how much the wall will cost, are now dogging the republican leadership.

Senator Mitch McConnell said, “I don’t have any advice to give to the president about that issue. We are moving ahead, as the speaker pointed out to our group yesterday with roughly, $12-15 billion.”

It appears U.S tax payers will pay that cost up front. Trump says he plans to send a wall funding package to Congress for approval, and then seek reimbursement from Mexico later. A plan that now appears to hang in the balance as the latest diplomatic dust-up plays out across the border.