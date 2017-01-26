Big night for some of baseball’s best from western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame held their fourth annual induction ceremony in Springfield, Thursday night, featuring a wide range of inductees that all left a mark on the game. The inductees varied from local coaches to professional players.

One of those being inducted was Tom Grieve of Pittsfield, a former Texas Rangers player. He told 22News, “Having been able to stay in baseball from the time I started playing until now and then to be honored tonight in the Western Mass. Baseball Hall of Fame is kind of a dream come true for me.”

Grieve has served as color analyst for the Texas Rangers telecasts since 1995. Before that, he was also the general manager of the Rangers for 10 years.

Below is the entire list of this year’s induction class:

Former Texas Rangers player, General Manager and current Color Commentator Tom Grieve of Pittsfield, MA

Former Milwaukee Brewer and Boston Red Sox 1B/OF Billy Jo Robidoux of Ware, MA

Former American League Umpire Ed Hurley of Holyoke, MA

Westfield Babe Ruth organizer and chairman Dan Welch

Current Greenfield High School Baseball Coach and former player in the Houston Astros organization Tom Suchanek

Former Westfield State Athletic Director and former player in the Brooklyn Dodgers organization Charles “Bud” Hagan

The Springfield Tech High School baseball teams from 1968-1970