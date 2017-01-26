Arrow – Second Chances Trailer

(CW) – Will Oliver accept help from Talia al Ghul? Watch a new episode of Arrow next Wednesday on The CW Springfield.

About the next episode:

In his quest to take down Kovar, Oliver (Stephen Amell) gets help from a surprising source – Talia al Ghul (guest star Lexa Doig). However, when she reveals what she wants from him in exchange, Oliver isn’t sure he can accept her help. Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) attempts to hack the NSA to help free Diggle (David Ramsey) but when her online efforts are flagged, she faces off against an unknown adversary. Meanwhile, Curtis (Echo Kellum) tells the team about a female vigilante, Tina Boland (guest star Juliana Harkavay), he uncovered online who has been wreaking havoc all over the country. Mark Bunting directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Sarah Tarkoff (#511).

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

See how the return of Laurel Lance impacts Team #Arrow on the latest episode, streaming now: https://t.co/4GpFxnveE1 pic.twitter.com/5fqaelrh41 — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) January 26, 2017

Connect with Arrow Online:

Visit Arrow WEBSITE: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/arrow

Like Arrow on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwarrow

Follow Arrow on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_arrow

Follow Arrow on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_arrow

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/