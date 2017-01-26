Agawam police officer accused of stealing $10,000+ in court Thursday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam police officer accused of stealing more than $10,000 dollars from the Agawam Police Patrolman’s Union is due in court Thursday.

45-year-old Gary Nardi of Ludlow was indicted earlier this month on three counts of larceny.

Attorney General Maura Healey says Nardi, who was serving as Union treasurer, allegedly used three different schemes to steal money from the union.

Nardi is expected to be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court Thursday morning.