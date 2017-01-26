3 people arrested during drug bust in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men and a woman were arrested in North Adams, early Thursday morning, after a drug raid at a house near Massachusetts Avenue.

According to the North Adams Police Facebook page, the Berkshire County Drug Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police STOP Team served a search warrant at 28 Mill Street around 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police allegedly seized a large amount of heroin, distribution paraphernalia, and cash. Three people were arrested; Joshua Evans, Emilio Garcia-Cappas, both of Springfield, and Jaycee Bressette of North Adams.

Bressette and Evans were both charged with the following:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Garcia-Cappas was charged with the following:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin (Subsequent Offense)

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

False Name After Arrest

