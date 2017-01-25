Which western Mass. lawmakers voted ‘Yes’ to raising their pay?

BOSTON (WWLP) – It was a heated debate at the State House on Wednesday, when the Massachusetts House voted for their own pay raise.

There are 22 lawmakers serving western Massachusetts in the Massachusetts House; 18 of them are Democrats, and they all voted to support this pay raise.

There was a clear divide between House Democrats and Republicans. After looking at the results of Wednesday’s vote, we learned the four Republicans serving western Mass. all voted against the hike.

The proposal would cost taxpayers an additional $18-million each year. Our Republican Governor Charlie Baker has voice his opposition to the pay raise.

Now this is not a done deal just yet. The Massachusetts Senate will vote on the bill Thursday.

The following voted “YES”:

Brian Ashe, (D) Longmeadow

Gailanne Cariddi, (D) North Adams

Tricia Farley-Bouvier, (D) Pittsfield

Mike Finn, (D) West Springfield

Carlos Gonzalez, (D) Springfield

Solomon Goldstein-Rose, (D) Amherst

Peter Kocot, (D) Northampton

Stephen Kulik, (D) Worthington

Paul Mark, (D) Peru

Thomas Petrolati, (D) Ludlow

William Pignatelli, (D) Lenox

Angelo Puppolo, (D) Springfield

John Scibak, (D) South Hadley

Jose Tosado, (D) Springfield

Aaron Vega, (D) Holyoke

John Velis, (D) Westfield

Joseph Wagner, (D) Chicopee

Bud Williams, (D) Springfield

The following voted “NO”:

Nick Boldyga, (R) Southwick

Donald Berthiaume, (R) Spencer

Todd Smola, (R) Warren

Susannah Whipps, (R) Athol