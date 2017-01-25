Which western Mass. lawmakers voted ‘Yes’ to raising their pay?

BOSTON (WWLP) – It was a heated debate at the State House on Wednesday, when the Massachusetts House voted for their own pay raise.
There are 22 lawmakers serving western Massachusetts in the Massachusetts House; 18 of them are Democrats, and they all voted to support this pay raise.
There was a clear divide between House Democrats and Republicans. After looking at the results of Wednesday’s vote, we learned the four Republicans serving western Mass. all voted against the hike.
The proposal would cost taxpayers an additional $18-million each year. Our Republican Governor Charlie Baker has voice his opposition to the pay raise.
Now this is not a done deal just yet. The Massachusetts Senate will vote on the bill Thursday.
The following voted “YES”:
- Brian Ashe, (D) Longmeadow
- Gailanne Cariddi, (D) North Adams
- Tricia Farley-Bouvier, (D) Pittsfield
- Mike Finn, (D) West Springfield
- Carlos Gonzalez, (D) Springfield
- Solomon Goldstein-Rose, (D) Amherst
- Peter Kocot, (D) Northampton
- Stephen Kulik, (D) Worthington
- Paul Mark, (D) Peru
- Thomas Petrolati, (D) Ludlow
- William Pignatelli, (D) Lenox
- Angelo Puppolo, (D) Springfield
- John Scibak, (D) South Hadley
- Jose Tosado, (D) Springfield
- Aaron Vega, (D) Holyoke
- John Velis, (D) Westfield
- Joseph Wagner, (D) Chicopee
- Bud Williams, (D) Springfield
The following voted “NO”:
- Nick Boldyga, (R) Southwick
- Donald Berthiaume, (R) Spencer
- Todd Smola, (R) Warren
- Susannah Whipps, (R) Athol