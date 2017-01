WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Westfield are asking for your help in finding a missing teen girl.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, 16-year-old Tayshia Hoisington hasn’t been seen by her foster parents or social service worker for a few weeks. She’s described as being 5’8″ tall and is believed to have ties to the Springfield and Pittsfield areas.

If you’ve seen Hoisington or know where is, you’re asked to call the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.