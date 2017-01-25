Why is EPA under a communication lockdown?

(CNN) – A communications lockdown is ordered at some agencies including the EPA. Sources inside the Trump administration say it’s normal during a transition while critics call it alarming.

CNN has confirmed employees at both the EPA and the department of interior are under a communication lockdown.

An EPA memo obtained by CNN says no press releases will go out to external audiences. No social media or blog posts either. A digital strategist will oversee social media and employees’ listserves and scheduled speaking engagements will be subject to review.

Jeremy Symons of the Environmental Defense Fund said, “Every president puts their own regulations in-place and doesn’t want to be doing the business of the previous president on big-ticket items. But we’re seeing President Trump going way beyond that with this political interference, because we’re talking about basic intimidation and censorship.”

This comes after the department of interior put a freeze on tweeting, after the national park service retweeted messages that compared the crowd sizes at Barack Obama’s inauguration to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Tuesday South Dakota’s badlands national park official twitter account sent out a series of tweets about climate change that could be seen as defying President Trump. The tweets were later deleted and blamed on a former employee not authorized to use the account.

The White House Wednesday denied ordering the communications lockdown. Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary said, “There’s nothing that comes from the White House.”

CNN spoke to several former EPA officials who say a freeze in agency activities is normal during a transition, but some environmentalists are particularly concerned it appears agencies that regulate climate change and environmental policy are being targeted.

CNN called multiple agencies including the pentagon, the bureau of land management, Army Corps of Engineers. They’ve all said they have not been given a directive to change how they communicate with people outside the agency. Myron Ebell was on the Trump transition team.

When asked, “Why are only certain agencies being told that they can’t speak to outside individuals?” Ebell said, “The EPA is very political, they’re involved in communicating their message trying to convince people that what they’re doing at EPA is the correct thing.”

