Toll booth demolition, road reconstruction expected to be complete this summer in Western Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been two months since the toll booths along the MassPike were demolished, but the construction isn’t over just yet.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says they’re hoping to have the entire project across the state finished by the end of 2017.

MassDOT was in Northampton Tuesday night to give residents an update. They said crews finished the first phase at the end of November, when they demolished all of the toll booths on the Mass Pike. That’s when the state’s new all-electronic tolling system went into effect. MassDOT said the transition to electronic tolling has helped reduce congestion on the Mass Pike over the past two months.

While many drivers agree and have said that new system has helped reduce traffic, it might not stay that way for too long. Starting this spring, crews will work on demolition and drainage work at the former toll booths in West Springfield, Palmer and Springfield, which could temporarily increase traffic on the Mass Pike. Once that part of the project is finished, however, traffic will eventually change from two lanes to four lanes at all of the former tollbooth locations.

The West Springfield, Palmer, Springfield, and West Springfield projects are expected to be complete the end of July. MassDOT’s goal is to have the demolition and reconstruction work finished by the airshow at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, which is scheduled for August 12-13.

MassDOT is urging drivers to follow the steps below in order to stay safe while driving through construction zones:

slowdown in active construction areas

allow extra time to reach their destinations

travel at off-peak hours

take mass transit

be considerate when merging and changing lanes

minimize distractions