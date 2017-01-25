The Flash – Dead or Alive Trailer

(CW) – Gypsy arrives to Earth-1 looking for H.R. on the next episode of The Flash.

About the next episode:

H.R.’s (Tom Cavanagh) past catches up with him when a bounty hunter with vibe powers named Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) arrives in Central City to bring him back to Earth-19 to stand trial for his crime. It turns out inter-dimensional travel is illegal on their Earth. H.R. surrenders but when Barry (Grant Gustin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) find out that H.R.’s only hope would be to challenge Gypsy to a fight to the death, they intercede and Cisco offers to fight Gypsy instead. Harry Jierjian directed the episode with story by Benjamin Raab and Deric A. Hughes and teleplay by Zack Stentz (#311).

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

Connect with The Flash Online:

Visit The Flash WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheFlash

Like The Flash on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwtheflash

Follow The Flash on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_theflash

Follow The Flash on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwtheflash

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/