Students create anti-bullying app

(CNN) – This app inventor team made up of De Pere 7th and 8th graders formed in October with a goal in mind, winning the Verizon innovative learning app challenge.

“Thought we narrowed down our idea or two and then it was kind of four weeks and then when we got our idea it kind of went fast,” said teacher Heather Wright.

The idea quickly became personal for some students. They’ve been bullied and know some students don’t report bullying in fear of being made fun of.

So the team wanted to find a way for students to report bullying in an easy, secretive manner. So they created their app called ‘Passiton.’

“You just go into your phone and write what happened and send it. It won’t be anonymous to the teachers so the teachers will know who sent it,” said Noah Bomberg.

The students also want to highlight good behavior. In Passiton, students can report nice acts by fellow classmates which will turn into e-cash to be spent on rewards.

“We know bullying is in the schools but at the same time it’s important to emphasize there are positive things that are going on and that’s what this app does,” said Wright.

After being selected finalists out 1,800 other submissions, the students presented their idea to judges via teleconference today.

If they win best in nation they’ll get support from MIT to develop the app and 15,000 dollars for their school.

The students will learn if they’re winners by February 15th and they want your help to win the fan favorite award by texting Passiton to 22333 by February 14th.