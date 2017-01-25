Student charged with threatening to commit shooting at UMass

Geoffrey Small ordered to stay out of Hampshire County as a condition of his release

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who allegedly threatened a shooting at the University of Massachusetts is free on personal recognizance following his arraignment Tuesday.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told 22News that Geoffrey Small, 22, of Newbury is charged with threat to commit a shooting. Carey said that the verbal threat was made toward the university, where Small is a student.

During his arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Small was ordered to stay out of Hampshire County and away from the University of Massachusetts. He has also been ordered to submit to random drug testing, and undergo an anger evaluation.

Small is due back in court on February 28.

