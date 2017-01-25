Springfield Police looking for suspect in Craigslist scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are searching for a suspect who is allegedly using Craigslist to rob people of dirt bikes, off-road motorcycles and ATV’s.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News an arrest warrant was obtained for 18-year-old Joseph Velez of Montcalm Street in Springfield. Delaney said he is wanted for several counts of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Velez allegedly contacted sellers of these types of vehicles on Craigslist and would meet them in parking lots in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield to complete the transaction, said Delaney.

Delaney said the suspect would allegedly ask to take the vehicle for a test drive, and show the sellers money to keep them on the hook; however, once he gets on the vehicle, he is not seen again.

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Departments Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.

Springfield detectives are warning the public about selling anything on Craigslist. They said to not let anyone test drive anything that you are selling, and also recommend using your local police department’s parking lot as a meeting point.