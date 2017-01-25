Springfield PD: More than 3,000 bags of “Al Bruno,” “Louis Vuitton” heroin seized

Police said the drug raid came after a long investigation of the Marion Street address.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police seized over 3,000 bags of heroin in a drug raid on Marion Street Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News detectives raided 138 Marion Street around 8:10 a.m. following a long investigation into the illegal sale of heroin from that address.

Delaney said detectives seized 3,070 bags of heroin with the logo stamped “Al Bruno” and his face on each bag, along with “Louis Vuitton” stamped bags.

Al Bruno was a Springfield mob boss from the 1980’s until his death in 2003 when he was shot to death outside the Mt. Carmel club in Springfield.

Police also seized $2,170 in cash, a Smith & Wesson .38 cal revolver fully loaded, and drug paraphernalia, said Delaney.

Jose Mendez, 18, of the Marion Street address in Springfield, was arrested. His charges include:

Jose Mendez. Courtesy of the Springfield Police Department.
  • Trafficking in cocaine 18-36 grams
  • Possession of firearm with out a license
  • Possession of ammo
  • Improper storage of firearm

Delaney said the gun was located next to a baby’s crib.

Mendez will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Springfield District Court.

