Roundabout proposal in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassDOT is preparing to build another rotary in Northampton at a dangerous intersection.

The proposed rotary would be built at the intersection of North King Street and Hatfield Street.

The city and local businesses say several collisions happen throughout the year at this location because of the sharp turn and the speed of traffic.

Director of Planning and Sustainability Wayne Feiden told 22News a rotary could potentially reduce crashes, and pedestrian sidewalks would be built.

The design would be similar to the rotary at Pleasant and Conz Street.

John Hunter own Northampton Transmission near the rotary and agrees a change needs to made, even if it’s smaller than a rotary.

“Whether a rotary is the answer to that, I know it’s a lot of money. Maybe just a set of lights or a reconfiguration of the intersection would be appropriate,” said Hunter.

The project would cost $2.5 million. Construction wouldn’t begin until 2019.

80 percent of the project would be federally funded and 20 percent would be state funded.

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for Monday March 6, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.