Restaurants seeking sanctuary status

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozen of restaurants across the country are seeking sanctuary status to help protect immigrant employees.

Although no Massachusetts restaurant has made this move, 80 others across America have.

These restaurant owners hope the designation will help protect employees in an immigrant heavy industry.

Being a sanctuary restaurant means the owners agree to anti-discrimination policies. They will display signs announcing their sanctuary status, and they will receive training on what to do if there is a workplace raid by immigration agents.

Although not a sanctuary establishment, Broadside Bookstore has similar signs outside their doors welcoming refugees.

Store co-owner Nancy Felton says they’re not seeking sanctuary status, but understands why restaurants would.

“I think it’s more symbolic than actually really protective but I think it’s wonderful and probably helps the people who are working there feel that the owners of their businesses are behind them,” said Felton.

Northampton Police do not work with federal agents to check someone’s citizenship, unless they have an arrest warrant.

The restaurants that have signed up for sanctuary status are in New York, Minneapolis, Detroit, Oakland, and Boston.