Reducing tobacco use in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report from the American Lung Association shows that Massachusetts has life-saving smoking policies, but it also cites area for improvement.

Tobacco is the leading cause of death in the country. Sixteen percent of adults and nearly thirty percent of high schoolers use tobacco.

The state’s report card says Massachusetts has some of the strongest laws on smoking at work and taxes cigarettes at a high rate. Both grades were an “A.”

However, those tobacco taxes are not being re-invested in prevention programs, giving the state an “F.”

The report says Massachusetts should push harder to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. One hundred and forty cities and towns have already done this, but there is no state law.

22News asked people, should there be?

‘There are so many things with lung cancer that have happened. Plus there is a lot of second hand smoke,” said Diane Denehy of West Springfield.

“At 21, I feel that you are more mature to make a better decision about your health,” said Stacy Baker of Springfield.

The American Lung Association says 95 percent of adult smokers try their first cigarette before the age of 21.

The report gave the federal government an “F” for not requiring graphic warning labels and not ending the sale of menthol cigarettes.