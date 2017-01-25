Recap: State of the Commonwealth address

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker delivered the State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday night.

The Republican governor outlined a strong state economy during his address in a room full of mostly Democrats. He discussed his successes in reducing the budget deficit, in creating jobs, and improving education.

Baker said Massachusetts has added 120,000 jobs and is attracting big companies to locate here. He also said he wants to encourage businesses to hire veterans.

“Like many small businesses, they want to hire and employ our veterans,” Baker said. “We should make it easier for them to get it done. So, we’ll be proposing a $4,000 tax credit for businesses hiring and retaining an unemployed veteran.”

Miss it? Watch here:Governor Baker delivers second State of the Commonwealth address

The governor touted the state’s accomplishments in education in two years of working with a legislature dominated by Democrats.

“Thanks to the hard work of state and local officials, teachers, and parents, our students are #1 in the nation in both math and reading for the sixth straight year, ” Baker said.

He said besides bumping up spending on local school districts by more than $90 million, he also wants to create more “empowerment zones,” which would allow educators to make the changes needed to provide a better learning environment for students.

Now, the governor’s spending plan is expected to be filed Wednesday. He said he’s promising again to fight any broad-based tax increases on Massachusetts residents.

Some Democratic lawmakers say the state should consider new taxes for investments in education, healthcare, and transportation. The administration previously said it would seek ways to control costs in the state’s $15 billion Medicaid program.

