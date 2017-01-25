Rabid skunk discovered in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Health Department is warning residents about a rabid skunk in the Elm Street area. According to a news release sent to 22News by Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway, a skunk that was killed by a dog on Monday has tested positive for the disease.

Rabies, which affects a wide range of mammals from raccoons to dogs to humans, is caused by a virus that infects the central nervous system and causes inflammation of the brain. After symptoms appear, the disease is nearly always fatal.

Galloway is urging residents to make sure that their dogs, cats, and ferrets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines- as is required under the law. She also advises residents to take steps to avoid attracting wild animals to their property, such as feeding your pets indoors, securing your garbage, closing your garage and shed doors at night, and securing crawl spaces under porches and sheds that could provide shelter for wild animals.

If you have any questions, call the West Springfield Health Department at (413) 263-3206.