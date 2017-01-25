PVTA Administrator Mary MacInnes to retire

MacInnes to retire April 28, 2017

By Published: Updated:
mary-macinnes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The head of the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority is retiring. 22News has obtained a copy of the resignation letter that Administrator Mary MacInnes submitted to the PVTA Advisory Board.

In the letter dated January 24th, MacInnes said she will retire from the PVTA on April 28, 2017. She said she chose that date because she will have achieved all the milestones she set out to accomplish by the end of April.

MacInnes began working as the Administrator for the PVTA in 2006.

