Police: Buddy the beagle found after running from car crash

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Buddy the beagle has been found after Ludlow police say he went missing following a car crash.

According to the Ludlow Police Department’s Facebook page, the crash happened on Chapin Street around 3:00 Tuesday morning. From there, police said 3-year-old Buddy ran away and was later seen by people in the areas of Pinewood Road, Clover Road, Hunter Road and Center Street.

The police department used social media to ask for the public’s help in finding Buddy, by posting his photo and directing people who saw him to call the station.