Opioid epidemic is impacting western Mass. families

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Drug addiction, it affects people of all races, gender and age; “And can truly affect and impact people in a lifelong kind of way, unless we are able to create that awareness and opportunities for intervention,” said Dr. Gina Kahn, the Director of Safe Schools and Healthy Students.

Wednesday night, the Hampden-Wilbraham Partners for Youth, Drug-Free Coalition, held a free community conversation to help teens and parents learn about the physical and emotional impacts of drug use.

Isabel Ferraro, a junior at Minnechaug Regional High School told 22News, “The family are devastated, the community is affected by it. You know, it’s often not wanted to be talked about, but it’s something that needs to be addressed, for it to improve.” Ferraro is also raising awareness. She created a documentary highlighting signs of abuse and resources for addicts and their families.

If you or someone you love is dealing with an addiction problem, a page has been developed to assist you begin your journey to recovery. Click Here »

Dr. Ruth Potee, a family physician in Greenfield, said it’s not always easy for parents to talk to their kids about drugs, but it’s a conversation that needs to happen. “I want to be the parent that figures it out early, because it’s a lot easier to help a kid who’s early in their disease, then somebody you figure out three years in.”

There was a similar conversation Wednesday night in Wilbraham. Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni was at the Wilbraham Public Library to address the legal impacts of heroin and opiate abuse.

DA Gulluni said when it comes to drugs, there are two different types of people, those who suffer from addiction and those who profit from it. He said we need to throw the book at those who are dealing drugs and get them off the streets; and he also supports helping those caught using drugs find treatment, versus jail time.

In Hampden County alone, there were more than 700 overdose deaths reported between 2010 and 2015.