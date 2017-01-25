One Westfield teen found, another still missing

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Police reported on Wednesday that one missing Westfield teen has been found, but another is still missing.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau’s Facebook page, 16-year-old Tayshia Hoisington was found “safe and sound,” and returned to the custody of the Department of Children and Families. Police could not give any further information about where Hoisington was found, but it was reported that she had been missing since December 16, 2016.

Police are still searching for 16-year-old Aaron Ferrer, who was last seen in Springfield, near Springfield Central High School on January 20th, around 3:00 p.m. According to Westfield Police Detective Roxanne Bradley, Ferrer is 6’6″ tall and weighs about 350 pounds.

Detective Bradley reported that Ferrer has family in the Brooklyn, New York, area and could be attempting to make his way there, though that is not certain at this point. If you have any information on the location of Ferrer, call the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.

The two missing cases were not related but have been seen on the Westfield Detective Bureau’s Facebook page.