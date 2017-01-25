Officer-involved shooting investigated in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pittsfield, Wednesday morning.

Just after 9:00 a.m. police said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Bartlett Avenue for a motor vehicle offense. The driver of that vehicle led the officer on a chase for about two miles in five minutes.

The pursuit eventually brought them to Rotary Park on Springside Avenue and Grove Street. This is when the officer fired his gun, hitting the vehicle and the driver. The driver is in stable condition.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated as standard protocol. He was not shot in the incident.

Police believe the area was contained and people living nearby had nothing to worry about. Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office are taking over the investigation.

Tow truck arrives for the SUV in rotary park. Police also taking down crime scene tape. pic.twitter.com/Q67r2CY99f — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) January 25, 2017

. @PittsfieldPD chief says they are confident the scene is contained and they have everyone involved. Any other info will come from DA. — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) January 25, 2017

You can see from this photo my photog @newsjeffhh took there appears to be two bullet holes in the windshield. pic.twitter.com/hyB8zrdfir — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) January 25, 2017