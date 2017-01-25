Obamacare repeal threat sparks demand for IUDs

(CNN) – President Trump’s pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare is compelling many women to take action.

Gabriella Shypula and Riley Sykes have been together for five years. Shypula was happy taking the birth control pill. But President Trump’s win on election night changed everything.

Here’s why Shypula – and many women – are rushing to get an IUD, or intrauterine device.

Under Obamacare, birth control is free for most women. President Trump has already issued an executive order reaffirming his calls for dismantling Obamacare.

Shypula is worried she won’t be able to afford the monthly cost of the birth control pill. That’s why she’s going for the IUD, while Obamacare is still the law of the land – she’ll get it for free and it lasts for several years. “I want something that’s going to outlast Trump, at least for his first term.”

Many other women are making the same choice.

Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood told CNN two weeks ago: “We’ve had a 900-percent increase in women trying to get into Planned Parenthood to get an IUD because they are desperately concerned that they might lose their access to health care.”

Shypula didn’t take the decision lightly – she got advice from an unusual source, her father. “He asked me you know, ‘What do you think about IUD’s?’ and so I said…. which is definitely a conversation that you never imagine that you would have with your dad.”

Trump has said he might keep parts of Obamacare, and hasn’t specified what he wants to do about birth control coverage. But his nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Representative Tom Price, has voted against access to birth control throughout his career. At his confirmation hearing Tuesday, he said women should have to pay for contraception.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio, said during the hearing, “Are you able to set aside any personal political views and protect the doctor- patient relationship by committing to ensure every woman’s right to access the form of contraception deemed best for her by her doctor at no cost as currently provided in the ACA?”

Price replied, “I — I think that women — that contraception is absolutely imperative for many, many women and the system that — that we ought to have in place is one that allows women to be able to purchase the kind of contraception that they desire.”

Comments like those are writing on the wall for Shypula. “I have to do what I can now before it’s too late to protect myself.”

And she says she’s worried mostly not for herself – but for other, less fortunate women. “I’m just really concerned for folks who don’t have as much easy access to health care already. And so the idea of having a thing that helps women stay safe be taken away is really upsetting.”

