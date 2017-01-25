Agawam Mayor: City wasn’t properly notified of USDA bird poisoning

AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) — Agawam mayor says the U.S. Department of Agriculture waited too long to tell Agawam officials about a pesticide application that reportedly caused dead birds to fall from the sky.

Mayor Richard Cohen asked for better communication from the USDA in a Jan. 12 letter to U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Richard Neal.

The letter says a USDA wildlife biologist administered a pesticide on a group of European starlings earlier this month. The dead birds alarmed residents.

Cohen says the city’s health agent was apparently notified on the day the pesticide was administered.

A USDA spokesman says the poisoning was part of a program to control their numbers. Cohen says officials should be told of any such program at least 30 days in advance.