Massachusetts House votes for pay increase

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a clear divide between House Democrats and Republicans over the issue of legislative pay raises.

The proposal would cost taxpayers an additional $18-million dollars each year.

In one of the first major votes of the session, the Massachusetts House passed a bill to increase their own pay.

The proposal calls for a $45,000 raise for both the House Speaker and Senate President, bumping their salaries to about $145,000 each year.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo said “There’s never been a right time, a right place in terms of taking up an issue such as this.”

Every western Massachusetts Democrat voted for the pay raises, a move that could cost taxpayers an extra $18 million each year.

“We’re not going to go as high in some areas that they recommend,” Springfield Rep. Angelo Puppolo, who voted for the pay raises told 22News. “But I think it’s certainly something that we need to look at and it’s long overdue.”

These pay increases aren’t limited to just state lawmakers. It covers all elected officials from the Governor and Attorney General, to judges across Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker is sticking to his campaign promise of blocking legislative pay raises for now. “We said in 2014 we didn’t think that a pay raise made sense at that point in time,” Baker said. “And I don’t see a lot that’s changed in respect to that.”

The bill will go before the Senate on Thursday. Find out how your state representative voted by looking at the roll call vote.