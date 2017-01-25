Mass. considering increasing millionaire’s tax

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s considering increasing the income surtax for residents who earn more than one million dollars a year.

Next year, you could be voting on whether residents with higher incomes pay more money in taxes.

The so called “millionaire’s tax,” would create an additional 4 percent tax on those with incomes that exceed $1 million.

The Department of Revenue says it could generate an extra $2 billion in revenue, which would be used for education and transportation.

The amendment needs of one more vote from the state legislature to get on the 2018 ballot.

A recent poll found 80 percent of Massachusetts voters, are OK with it.

“I think it’s patriotic to pay taxes, how else are you going to do the infrastructure. You can’t pay for roads if you don’t have taxes. If you can afford to pay a little extra, pay a little extra,” said John Strickland of Amherst.

Opponents say residents with higher incomes already pay significantly more in taxes.

The tax would take effect beginning on or after January 1, 2019.