Marine’s widow gifted minivan in Massachusetts

(CNN/WFXT) – The widow of a Massachusetts marine killed in action three years ago is now the recipient of a very generous gift. The donation she picked up is something that will make an immediate impact in her life.

With the turn of a key, Erin Vasselian became the new owner of a minivan; “I’ve never had a car like this in my life. I’ve had one car before, it was a 2000 Taurus.”

Her husband, Marine Sergeant Danny Vasselian of Abington, was killed while fighting in Afghanistan; he died two days before Christmas. Erin said, “Danny being gone, his family is still taken care of, it just means so much to me all of this.”

Since losing her husband, Erin and her family have set up a memorial fund which helps military families, but she was also in need. “We knew she was using Danny’s car, which she had been using isn’t good anymore and it’s been sitting in her driveway,” said Chris Lessard of Massachusetts Fallen Heroes.

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes stepped forward to help her out. Lessard said, “It’s great when you actually see that you can make a difference in someone’s life.”

The group worked with MetLife Insurance to donate a minivan which had been stolen and recovered. Then workers at “Today’s Collision” in Malden volunteered to make it look brand new.

It was obvious to see what this meant to Erin; “’m so grateful and can’t believe that someone would do this for me.”

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes has already donated cars to six local veterans. This is the first time they have donated to a gold star family, but they say the need is just as great.