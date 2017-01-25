Man driving on 3 tires sentenced to jail in drunk driving case

David Forrest of Peru arrested by police in Becket

Associated Press Published:
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Berkshire County man charged with drunken driving after he was pulled over while operating a pickup truck with just three tires has been sent to jail for four months.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 62-year-old David Forrest, of Peru, admitted to sufficient facts for a guilty plea to a charge of second offense operating under the influence.

A Becket police officer said he heard a noise “like a snowplow” before he pulled over Forrest on Dec. 20. The officer says Forrest was driving without a tire on his front passenger side.

Forrest said he had dropped off the tire at an auto shop for repairs.

Police found empty beer and vodka bottles in the truck and said Forrest was unable to stand up straight.
