Man buys groceries for complete strangers

(CNN) – After several dark years of depression, a man found light in his life through giving to others.

He says he is not a wealthy man, but doing things like buying groceries for strangers is what makes his life worth living.

That gesture is how Terry LaFaver makes a stranger’s day, “They know that means I’m paying for that person.”

That person is hand-picked as they are strolling through the aisles of the East Manchester giant food store, “You never know what the person that you’re getting for, what their life is like.”

Terry generally looks to pick up the grocery tab for those who need assistance to get around, or elderly couples, “I don’t call it paying it forward, because I know the people I’m picking won’t be able to pay it forward.”

While Terry does not do this for recognition, his selfless acts are not going unnoticed.

“Terry is just phenomenal you know, he’s really touched a lot of folks hearts here in the store,” said Gary Cottingham.

But you see, he does it in order to keep moving forward, in one of his darkest days, his neighbors actually thought he had committed suicide because he was so depressed.

A short time later, Terry found his calling, “Maybe he’s got more in store for me than what I think. And I think I should start giving back to other people.”

He stresses you don’t have to spend money to make people happy or to be an influence, “It doesn’t take the money to do that. Before you ask, like some do, are you rich? No.”

Sometimes, Terry says just opening the door for someone or saying thank you makes a difference and sometimes, all it takes is a simple nod.

Terry also buys lunch anonymously at a local café and during the holidays, he bought as many toys as he could to hand out to kids at the grocery store.