Mailbox reimbursement program in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you live in City of West Springfield and a plow truck destroyed your mailbox, you can be reimbursed.

Tuesday’s snow storm destroyed several mailboxes in West Springfield. Mayor William Reichelt said, with the heavy wet snow, it’s not uncommon for mailboxes to be damaged.

Residents can now file a claim with the clerk’s office; they have up to 30 days to submit their claim. Reimbursements are up to $50.

The areas hardest hit in West Springfield were Dewey Street, Sibley Avenue and parts of Rogers Avenue. Mayor Reichelt said the number of mailboxes damaged was high and the city is looking in to it.