Mailbox reimbursement program in West Springfield

Reimbursements are up to $50

By Published:
mailboxes

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you live in City of West Springfield and a plow truck destroyed your mailbox, you can be reimbursed.

Tuesday’s snow storm destroyed several mailboxes in West Springfield. Mayor William Reichelt said, with the heavy wet snow, it’s not uncommon for mailboxes to be damaged.

Residents can now file a claim with the clerk’s office; they have up to 30 days to submit their claim. Reimbursements are up to $50.

The areas hardest hit in West Springfield were Dewey Street, Sibley Avenue and parts of Rogers Avenue. Mayor Reichelt said the number of mailboxes damaged was high and the city is looking in to it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s