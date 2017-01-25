Luncheon held for Veteran Service Officers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Top state leaders vowed to protect veterans’ benefits during their annual luncheon at the State house Wednesday.

Local veteran service officers play a big role in every community. They connect veterans and their families with benefits and services.

Every year, top state leaders and veterans gather at the State House for the Veterans Agents Legislative Luncheon. The event is an opportunity for vets to speak openly with lawmakers about the issues facing them from homelessness and unemployment, to veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Veteran Service Officers also honored one of western Massachusetts’ own, Westfield state representative John Velis as their Legislator of the Year.

Ludlow Veteran Service Office Eric Segundo explains why having a legislator who also served in the Armed Forces is so important.

“It’s a great opportunity for him to bring what the veterans are feeling and saying in his community – can bring it forward to the State House,” said Segundo.

Governor Charlie Baker and Massachusetts leads the nation when it comes to benefits for veterans and their families.