Local businesses react to declining lottery sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s an unmistakable trend, a declining number of Lottery tickets sold here in Western Massachusetts and across the Commonwealth.

Take it from Michael Sweeney, the man who heads up the Massachusetts Lottery Commission, lottery sales are down almost all across the board.

Scratch ticket sales account for 70 percent of all lottery sales. They’re down by more than $18 million just last month alone.

Patrick Murphy owns Murphy’s Pop Shop in Springfield. They sell a lot of lottery tickets. They’re sales are also down, and Murphy thinks he know why.

“The lottery demographics is the older person and as of right now, we’re not replacing the older demographic lottery players with new ones at the same rate. We’ve got some problems with the lottery sales in general Massachusetts and nationwide,” said Murphy.

Bill Pooler of Springfield has been a regular Lottery ticket customer for years. Pooler says there is a quick fix to what ails lagging lottery sales.

“I think you’re going to have to pay off a little better. There area. It seems like all the big winners are not from this area, like if you compare them to Boston,” said Pooler.

It's also been suggested that lottery sales suffer from having too many games to choose from.

The lottery commission has found one bright spot. Mass Cash, the only game that’s shown a ticket sale increase in the past year.