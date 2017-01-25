Lawmakers, residents conflicted on lawmaker pay raises

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers could soon be getting a pay raise, which is money that could be coming out of taxpayers’ pockets.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo called these pay raises “long overdue,” but some state lawmakers from both parties are conflicted about voting on pay raises for themselves and colleagues. Not to mention that not all their constituents are on board.

“I don’t think that’s right,” Longmeadow resident Michael Chiz told 22News. “If I got to vote on my own pay hike, it would happen all the time. When things go poorly in the private sector, people are faced with no pay raises, pay cuts, job losses. And the legislators just keep rolling right along.”

The package that was put forward on Monday would increase pay in some manner for all 200 state lawmakers. One local resident told 22News that if they don’t vote themselves a pay raise than who will?

“Like everyone else maybe keeping up with expenses you know, cost of living type things,” Dave Hamelin said. “Everyone likes a regular increase in pay.”

Members of legislative leadership and committee chairs would be in line for substantial pay hikes. DeLeo and Senate President Stanley Rosenberg would see their salaries increase by $45,000 a year to $142,547, not counting office expenses.

The governor’s compensation package would grow from $151,800 to $185,000 a year in salary, with an additional $65,000 housing allowance.

The Governor said he won’t accept a pay raise, but has not ruled out signing the bill.