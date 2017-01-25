Judge: Boston cab group failed to prove law harmed members

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that claimed a new state law put a group of Boston taxi owners at a competitive disadvantage with ride-hailing services.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2j3gpGl ) Judge Nathaniel Gorton ruled Tuesday that the Boston Taxi Owners Association failed to prove the law harmed its members.

Gorton says the cab companies have no rights to market exclusivity.

The taxi owners said their equal-protection rights were violated because they’re forced to abide by city regulations surrounding fares, vehicle design and background checks while ride-hailing services do not.

Instead, the state regulates those companies.

An attorney for the taxi group couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he was happy to sign the law.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com