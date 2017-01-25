Holyoke mills attracting new businesses

Holyoke Chamber of Commerce met with marijuana developer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Changes could be on the horizon for old mill buildings in Holyoke.

Some local residents told 22News bringing business to Holyoke could help those who can’t find work. Yola Miodowski said, “People are looking for jobs everywhere, and there’s nothing for them to find.”

Holyoke’s empty mill buildings serve as a reminder of it’s once prosperous past. Wednesday night, the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce said businesses are starting to move in, and help the mills make a comeback.

Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Anderson said, “There’s a number of folks that are really making an effort to re-purpose these buildings, and a lot of them have more employees working in these businesses than they did when a large manufacturer was there”.

One business that could move in, a recreational marijuana growing business. At Wednesday’s chamber meeting, guest speaker Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said he wants to see the taxes on recreational pot go up from 12% to 17%, using the extra funds for treatment services.

He said, “There is not enough resources for our diversionary people that are going in front of the judge. Right now we’re already lacking, we will compound the program to some degree with the legalization of marijuana.”

The Chamber of Commerce said before any pot shops move in, they’ll hold a panel discussion and seek public input.

