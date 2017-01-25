Holyoke Mayor’s Relief Fund surpassed $100,000 goal

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund has raised $103,908 for victims of the New Year’s Day fire, exceeding its goal of $100,000 in just over three weeks.

According to a release sent to 22News from Mayor Alex Morse’s Office, the GoFundMe page linked to the relief fund raised $65,810, while the additional $38,098 came in to the mayor’s office through in person and mail donations. Fundraisers held at Chipotle in Holyoke and Friendly’s around western Massachusetts also contributed to the relief fund.

The mayor’s office said the account is being managed by the Greater Holyoke Chamber Centennial Foundation at no cost to the city. There will be a review process with all victims so funds can be distributed appropriately.

Three people were killed and twenty-five families were left homeless following the fire that destroyed an apartment building on North East Street.

“This is a reflection of how strong, caring, and dedicated our community is to its people,” Morse said. “We are going to get this money out to the families as soon as we can. I am proud of what we as a City have accomplished through this relief fund, and I am blessed to be able to serve such a loving and compassionate community.”

The account will remain active in order to help those affected by future events. Checks can still be made to the Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund and sent to the mayor’s office at 536 Dwight Street in Holyoke.