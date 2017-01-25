Greenfield looking for input on a plan to improve street safety

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield is looking to boost safety for drivers and pedestrians. The “Complete Streets” plan aims to improve walkways, bike paths and roads.

“Anything that can better your community as far as like pavements, anything that would be an improvement and it would be a lot safer too,” said Eric Carter of Greenfield.

The Greenfield Complete Streets Prioritization Plan would be funded by Mass DOT and will provide up to $400,000. The money would be used to improve bicycle and walking accessibility, sidewalks, and the overall safety of the street. Silver Street in Greenfield is one of several that’s being looked at for redevelopment.

“We’re looking at how do we connect our schools and parks, so we will take a look at secondary streets through our neighborhoods,” said Maureen Pollock, Assistant Planner for Greenfield.

The town wants to get input from residents on which streets should be improved.

“Now we are into the phase of the public hearing and actually looking at what we can do,” said Greenfield Mayor William Martin. “Once that’s done we will hopefully be in the front of the class, when we’re able to apply for that $400,000 grant, to do something.”

Mayor Martin told 22News once the town settles on the locations for improvements, they’ll be able to receive the state funding. The plan is expected to be complete in June.

The first public meeting will be Monday, January 30th at 6:00 p.m. at the Planning Office on Main Street.