Governor Baker announces state’s $40 billion budget proposal

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker’s budget proposal will increase state spending by more than $1.5-billion. Baker outlined his spending plan on Wednesday in a room filled with reporters and State House staffers.

His budget proposal calls for $40.5 billion in spending in the fiscal year that begins on July 1st. Governor Baker plans to increase state funding for local aid, public education and healthcare.

The proposal also includes a plan to tax short-term vacation rentals, like Airbnb, at the same rate as hotels and motels. Baker said he also wants to help the unemployed find jobs by investing nearly $200-million on workforce development.

“Our economy is strong, no doubt about that,” Baker said. “We have a 2.8% unemployment rate to prove it. But there’s still too many people looking for work or better jobs.”

The governor’s budget proposal includes no broad-based taxes, but that could all change when the Massachusetts House releases their spending plan.