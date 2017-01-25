Freshmen reps may cast first vote on pay raise issue

BOSTON (State House News Service) – New House lawmakers sworn in earlier this month to represent tens of thousands of residents apiece in districts across the state, are likely to take their first recorded votes Wednesday on legislation boosting their own paychecks and those of their colleagues.

The bill pits pay raises for legislative leaders, other statewide elected officials and judges against alternative spending priorities, with a price-tag reaching up to around $18 million annually by fiscal 2018.

“I’m absolutely voting against the pay raise,” Rep. William Crocker, the lone Republican of the freshmen class, told the News Service.

Referencing Gov. Charlie Baker’s December spending cuts to bring the more than $39 billion state budget into alignment, the Barnstable lawmaker said, “We are at a critical situation in terms of what kind of finances we have at this point in time. And when he’s making cuts in areas like opiate addiction and tourism, which is vitally important to my district down the Cape, it shows me that we need to step back and assess.”

Rep. Michael Connolly, a Cambridge Democrat who defeated former Rep. Tim Toomey in last year’s primaries, said he has not yet made up his mind how to vote.

“I’m still thinking about it,” said Connolly, who premised an unsuccessful 2012 House run on removing money from politics. Connolly said he is “still learning” about the bill.

New reps took their first roll call vote on the re-election of House Speaker Robert DeLeo, who stands to receive a $45,000 pay raise from the bill. If lawmakers choose to record votes on Wednesday, it will be their first roll call this session on a piece of legislation.

Citizens for Limited Taxation has promised to keep the pay-raise issue before voters in 2018 when the Legislature will be up for re-election.

Democrat Reps. Jack Lewis of Framingham, William Driscoll of Milton, and Juana Matias of Lawrence all said they would vote in favor of it.

“After thinking about it very much, my intention is to be supportive of the pay raise for various reasons,” Matias said. She said she believes it makes sense to replace the per diem payments available to lawmakers based on their travel to the State House, with flat increases in the payments to lawmakers for expenses, which would be based on geography.

Driscoll, who worked in the non-profit sector on disaster response, said the pay raises are “long overdue.”

Asked if the pay raise vote put him in an awkward spot in his first roll call on legislation, Driscoll said, “I came up here to work on tough issues, so there’s always going to be reflection that’s needed to take a vote like this, but at the end of the day I think it’s the right thing to do.”

The House advanced the pay raise bill Wednesday morning. A second affirmative vote would send it to the Senate for its consideration on Thursday.

Gov. Charlie Baker has not indicated whether he would be for or against the bill. If Baker vetoed the legislation, a two thirds recorded vote would be required in each branch to override his veto and put the bill into law over his objections.