Free program in Holyoke to train people interested in farming careers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new program in Holyoke will train 100 people to become farmers over the next two years.

The New Farmer Training Program is a 100-hour introduction course to organic farming principles and agricultural business planning. Nuestras Raices of Holyoke will teach students about farm management and will provide them with hands-on agricultural training at their farm on Jones Ferry Road.

Students of the free program will also take classes in marketing, small business management, and record-keeping and regulations. All classes will be taught in Spanish and English.

Those interested in the program must fill out an application by March 15. To apply, click here or email Rafael Herrero at rherrero@nuestras-raices.org.