FRA discuss how railroad project could impact local communities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Railroad Association held an open house in Springfield, Wednesday night, to provide information on their NEC Future plan.

The NEC Future plan is designed to determine what improvements the FRA can make to passenger rail capacity and service on the Northeast Corridor. They’re looking at environmental and noise-related impacts, as well as what upgrades can be made to the route between New Haven and Springfield.

The FRA said they’re in the process of determining the exact impact this project could have on the surrounding communities. “There’s a commitment through this process to identify what those potential impacts could be, both on the impact negative and benefit side,” said Rebecca Reyes-Alicea of FRA. “At the Tier 2 project level, which would come later, those will all be drilled down at a much finer level of detail.”

The FRA will hold public meetings throughout the entire project to give people a chance to voice their concerns about the changes to the passenger rail service.