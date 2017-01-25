First retail tenant opens at the expanded Longmeadow Shops

The other newly constructed store fronts will be filled in the coming months

By Published:
stores

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – J.Crew Mercantile became the first store to open within the new Longmeadow Shops, built in the Bliss Road shopping center.

The Longmeadow Shops, which is owned by Grove Property Fund LLC, broke ground in March of 2016 after zoning changes allowed for an increase in shared retail space and parking.

“This is a very exciting day for us in many ways,” said Steve Walker, owner of Grove Property Fund. “First, we are thrilled to welcome the J.Crew Mercantile brand to Longmeadow. There has been a lot of buzz in the community about the addition of this well-respected retailer, and it is great to see them open their doors.”

Some shoppers told 22News the new stores should attract a wider variety of customers to the area. Mary Amato of Longmeadow said, “Some of the other established stores are probably more suited and pleasing to middle aged women and men, so I do, I think now we have a full spectrum of line for all age groups.”

The other newly constructed store fronts will be filled by CVS Pharmacy and Verizon Wireless in the coming months.

Related: Longmeadow Shops expansion gets underway

longmeadow shops plan

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s