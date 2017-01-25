First retail tenant opens at the expanded Longmeadow Shops

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – J.Crew Mercantile became the first store to open within the new Longmeadow Shops, built in the Bliss Road shopping center.

The Longmeadow Shops, which is owned by Grove Property Fund LLC, broke ground in March of 2016 after zoning changes allowed for an increase in shared retail space and parking.

“This is a very exciting day for us in many ways,” said Steve Walker, owner of Grove Property Fund. “First, we are thrilled to welcome the J.Crew Mercantile brand to Longmeadow. There has been a lot of buzz in the community about the addition of this well-respected retailer, and it is great to see them open their doors.”

Some shoppers told 22News the new stores should attract a wider variety of customers to the area. Mary Amato of Longmeadow said, “Some of the other established stores are probably more suited and pleasing to middle aged women and men, so I do, I think now we have a full spectrum of line for all age groups.”

The other newly constructed store fronts will be filled by CVS Pharmacy and Verizon Wireless in the coming months.