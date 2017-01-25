Finance 101: financial records

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Continuing our finance 101 series, we learned about financial records, and how long you should keep them. Todd Christian from Cambridge Credit Counseling in Agawam explains.

Tax Documents to Save:

  • Tax returns for 10 years
  • Receipts & record for deductions
  • Tax forms & schedules

Documents to Keep Secure:

  • Citizenship papers
  • Marriage certificates, divorce documents
  • Birth certificates, adoption papers
  • Death certificates, wills
  • Mortgage papers, insurance policies
  • Stocks & bond certificates

Account Reconciliation:

  • Monthly expense reports
  • Current bank statements
  • Paid bill receipts
  • Canceled checks
  • Health benefits information
  • Important contacts

 

 

