Finance 101: financial records

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Continuing our finance 101 series, we learned about financial records, and how long you should keep them. Todd Christian from Cambridge Credit Counseling in Agawam explains.
Tax Documents to Save:
- Tax returns for 10 years
- Receipts & record for deductions
- Tax forms & schedules
Documents to Keep Secure:
- Citizenship papers
- Marriage certificates, divorce documents
- Birth certificates, adoption papers
- Death certificates, wills
- Mortgage papers, insurance policies
- Stocks & bond certificates
Account Reconciliation:
- Monthly expense reports
- Current bank statements
- Paid bill receipts
- Canceled checks
- Health benefits information
- Important contacts